Artist Sculpts a Realistic Rocket Raccoon

Talented sculptor Steven Richter created an incredibly realistic bust of Rocket Raccoon, the hotheaded furry mercenary from Guardians of the Galaxy, capturing the entire process in a fascinating timelapse.

Sculpting Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2

While the likeness is amazing, Richter’s cat didn’t take to kindly to the sculpture.