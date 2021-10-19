Highly Realistic Renderings of People and Characters

Turkish game designer Hossein Diba has created incredibly realistic renderings of some very famous real people and fictional characters from television, movies, and games. Diba, who has been working in this field since 2008, has a remarkable talent for capturing not only the image of the character he’s recreating but their personalities as well.

I’m a character artist. I do Modeling/Sculpting/Texturing and shading of Characters for games, cinematics, 3d print. I have been designing Characters & Creatures for different projects since 2008

via deMilked