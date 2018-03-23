Epic Games Uses Star Wars to Demonstrate Real-Time Ray Tracing With Unreal Engine 4

Epic Games, who teamed up with NVIDIA and ILMxLAB at GDC 2018, used characters from Star Wars to publicly demonstrate how they are able to pull off the incredible feat of real-time ray tracing with Unreal Engine 4.

During today’s “State of Unreal” opening session at the Game Developers Conference (GDC), the three companies presented an experimental cinematic demo using Star Wars characters from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi built with Unreal Engine 4. The demonstration is powered by NVIDIA’s RTX technology for Volta GPUs, available via Microsoft’s DirectX Ray Tracing API (DXR). An iPad running ARKit is used as a virtual camera to draw focus to fine details in up-close views.