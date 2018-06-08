Amazing Real Time MRI Footage That Shows How the Lips, Tongue and Throat Move While Beatboxing

Researcher Dr. Jens Frahm of the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Göttigen, Germany who showed how the tongue moves while speaking and singing via real time MRI, had beatboxer Gaucho (Timo Schnepf) demonstrate how the tongue moves while freestyling using the very same impressive technology.
The tongue in beatbox mode: Gaucho (Timo Schnepf) performs freestyle inside a real-time MRI scanner (50 images per second).
