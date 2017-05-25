Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A ‘Real Person’ Named Mahk Is Inserted Into a Blind Taste Test of Burger King’s New Chicken Sandwich

by at on

Zebra Corner is back with a new hilarious video where they inserted a “Real Person” named Mahk into the blind taste test for Burger King‘s new Crispy Chicken Sandwich commercial. Burger King’s original commercial reached out to customers who had previously left bad remarks about their old chicken sandwich publicly on social media. Mahk, of course, wanted in on the fun.

Burger King Mahk Commercial Chicken Sandwich

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.