A ‘Real Person’ Named Mahk Is Inserted Into a Blind Taste Test of Burger King’s New Chicken Sandwich

Zebra Corner is back with a new hilarious video where they inserted a “Real Person” named Mahk into the blind taste test for Burger King‘s new Crispy Chicken Sandwich commercial. Burger King’s original commercial reached out to customers who had previously left bad remarks about their old chicken sandwich publicly on social media. Mahk, of course, wanted in on the fun.
Bit into a @BurgerKing chicken sandwich, shit tasted like a fucking deep fried cyst. Come at me King.
— Mahk (@Im_Mahk) May 16, 2017