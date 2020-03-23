Residents at a Senior Home Play a Real Life Version of ‘Hungry Hungry Hippos’ From Their Wheelchairs

Residents and aides at Bryn Celyn Care Home in Maesteg, Wales spent a happy afternoon playing a real life version of the classic Milton Bradley game “Hungry Hungry Hippos”. The residents, who were were seated in wheelchair wielded poles that had upturned laundry baskets attached. Aides pushed the chairs into the middle and the residents tried to capture as many of the colorful balls they could.

Residents really enjoyed playing a new game today Hungry Hippos. Lots of laughter to lift morale of the team and residents!