Superfan Brothers Spend 8 Years Making an Amazing Real Life Shot-for-Shot Recreation of ‘Toy Story 3’

Brothers Morgan McGrew and Mason McGrew quite diligently and rather incredibly made an amazing shot-for-shot recreation of the Disney Pixar film Toy Story 3. The teenage brothers, who are superfans of the franchise, began this project in July of 2012 and released the final version on January 25, 2020.

Morgan explained the inspiration for this giant project.

How did this project begin? Well, it all started after my brother and I had seen Toy Story 3 on its opening night. It instantly became our favorite film and….you could say an obsession kinda ensued. I mean, we began collecting just about EVERY new toy from the film to accompany the ones we had as kids. Yeah, a slight obsession. Let’s fast forward 2 years. By this time I’m (Morgan) 16, and I finally realize that Toy Story 3 was more than just my favorite film…Anyway, I didn’t want to miss my chance to thank Pixar for making Toy Story 3 and every other film for that matter. So with a love for Pixar, Toy Story 3 and filmmaking, the Live-Action Toy Story 3 project began.