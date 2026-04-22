A Man’s Obsession With the Game ‘Operation’ Leads to Tragedy in a Surreal Saturday Night Live UK Sketch

In a rather surreal sketch from the third episode of Saturday Night Live UK, guest host Riz Ahmed plays an initially skeptical man whose obsession with the children’s game Operation leads to real life tragedy.

For some, Operation is more than a game.

Saturday Night Live UK premiered “Live From London” in March 2026 and is slotted for six episodes thus far. This is the first British version of the long-running New York City show.

The six-part SNL UK series will be broadcast live from London at 22:00 every Saturday on Sky. The show marks the first British incarnation of the sketch series, which was created by Lorne Michaels and first launched in the US in 1975.

via The Awesomer