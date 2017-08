Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Q channel demonstrates how to make a real life version of the Angry Birds video game in their latest tutorial. You can now physically slingshot your favorite bird character across your house or yard and destroy the bad piggies once and for all.

In this video I show you how to make angry birds game real! Finally you can touch and play with your favourite caracters, create unique levels and have a lot of fun!!!