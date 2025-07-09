Reachy Mini – An Adorably Expressive Open Source Compact Humanoid Robot

Reachy Mini by Pollen Robotics and Hugging Face is an open-source, compact humanoid robot that is not only affordable but adorably expressive. This tiny robot stands at a petite 11 inches tall, making it the perfect size for a desk.

It is fully programmable in Python and is appropriate for coders of all ages who want to experiment with AI programming and robotics.

Reachy Mini is an expressive, open-source robot designed for human-robot interaction, creative coding, and AI experimentation. …At just 11 inches tall, Reachy Mini brings real-world AI to your desk — programmable in Python, powered by the Hugging Face Hub, and ready to run apps like face tracking, speech recognition, and generative AI.

The Reachy Mini kit is available for pre-order, with delivery scheduled to begin in Fall 2025.

The ideal $299 companion bot, sold as a kit to assemble yourself, ready to ship by the end of summer …Reachy Mini will be available for pre-order starting July 9, 2025, exclusively online. …deliveries will begin in batches this fall and continue through late 2025 and into 2026

image via Hugging Face