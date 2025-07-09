Reachy Mini – An Adorably Expressive Open Source Compact Humanoid Robot

Reachy Mini by Pollen Robotics and Hugging Face is an open-source, compact humanoid robot that is not only affordable but adorably expressive. This tiny robot stands at a petite 11 inches tall, making it the perfect size for a desk.

It is fully programmable in Python and is appropriate for coders of all ages who want to experiment with AI programming and robotics.

Reachy Mini is an expressive, open-source robot designed for human-robot interaction, creative coding, and AI experimentation. …At just 11 inches tall, Reachy Mini brings real-world AI to your desk — programmable in Python, powered by the Hugging Face Hub, and ready to run apps like face tracking, speech recognition, and generative AI.

The Reachy Mini kit is available for pre-order, with delivery scheduled to begin in Fall 2025.

The ideal $299 companion bot, sold as a kit to assemble yourself, ready to ship by the end of summer …Reachy Mini will be available for pre-order starting July 9, 2025, exclusively online. …deliveries will begin in batches this fall and continue through late 2025 and into 2026

Reachy Mini Robot
image via Hugging Face
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts