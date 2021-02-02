A Fascinating Top Ten Compilation of Creatures by Stop Motion Pioneer Ray Harryhausen

Dark Corners Reviews has put together a fascinating compilation of what they consider to be the top ten creatures created by legendary special effects pioneer Ray Harryhausen. Harryhausen was a very early proponent of stop motion animation, molding the craft and his characters into his bespoke “Dynamation” technique.

In our retrospective Myth Maker- the Fantasy Films of Ray Harryhausen, we asked for your favourite Harryhausen creatures and with those results, plus a bit of favouritism, we’ve compiled a thematic top ten creatures from cinema’s special effects titan.

Harryhausen passed away in 2013, but he left behind a great legacy of great achievement.

Ray passed away in May 2013, but his legacy lives on through his collection of over 50,000 objects, gathered throughout his long film career. The Foundation has been established to protect and promote the life’s work of special effects pioneer Ray Harryhausen, and to educate future generations on the art of stop motion animation.

