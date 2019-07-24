Dr. Edith Widder Explains How Her Bioluminescent Camera Captured Rare Footage of a Giant Squid

In June 2019, we posted about incredible footage of the rare sight of a giant squid just 100 miles south of New Orleans that was captured by marine biologists participating in the NOAA mission “Journey Into Midnight: Light and Life Below the Twilight Zone”.

Marine biologist and crew member Dr. Edith Ridder (previously) of ORCA spoke with science journalist Matt Simon of Wired to explain how this stunning footage was captured with The Medusa, a deep-sea biolumescent camera of her own invention and what it means for future deep sea exploration.