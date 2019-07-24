Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Dr. Edith Widder Explains How Her Bioluminescent Camera Captured Rare Footage of a Giant Squid

by at on

In June 2019, we posted about incredible footage of the rare sight of a giant squid just 100 miles south of New Orleans that was captured by marine biologists participating in the NOAA mission “Journey Into Midnight: Light and Life Below the Twilight Zone”.

Marine biologist and crew member Dr. Edith Ridder (previously) of ORCA spoke with science journalist Matt Simon of Wired to explain how this stunning footage was captured with The Medusa, a deep-sea biolumescent camera of her own invention and what it means for future deep sea exploration.

Dr. Edith Widder and a team of scientists captured the first footage of a live giant squid in U.S. waters. WIRED’s Matt Simon spoke with Widder to learn the story behind the video.

Rare Giant Squid Sighting





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved