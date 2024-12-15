Amazing Stop Motion Impressions of Rankin/Bass Characters From ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town’
Voice actor Cameron Cortinas quite skillfully performed amazing impressions of the Rankin/Bass characters from the classic “animagic” stop motion Christmas special Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town. He specifically chose the iconic scene between the Winter Warlock and Kris Kringle where Kringle tells the Warlock to just “Put One Foot in Front of the Other”.
This song is so uplifting ya know?
The Original ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town’ Scene
More Rankin/Bass Impressions
