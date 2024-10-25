Artist Strikes Random Modeling Poses In the Specific Advertising Styles of Luxury Brand Designers

Artist Julio Janpierre quite skillfully strikes modeling poses at the most random times, wearing the most random clothes, and in the most random of places, yet fully captures the specific advertising styles of various luxury brand designers.

His favorites seem to be Dior, Balenciaga, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel, although he will occasionally sneak less expensive brands into the mix, such as Target, JC Penny, Marshalls and even a grocery store or two.