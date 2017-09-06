Rami Malek Embodies the Spirit of Freddie Mercury In a First Look at the Film ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

The first photo from the upcoming biographical film Bohemian Rhapsody about the history of Queen, directed by Bryan Singer, was released to Entertainment Weekly. This wonderful still shows an unrecognizable Rami Malek of Mr. Robot striking a distinct pose and embodying the iconic spirit of the late, great Freddie Mercury. The film is set to be released in December 2018.
…Bohemian Rhapsody (out Dec. 25, 2018), the Bryan Singer-directed film that chronicles Queen from 1970, when Mercury teamed with Brian May and Roger Taylor, until the band’s performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before the singer died of complications from AIDS.
I just had my make up, hair and costume tests as #FreddieMercury and it was overwhelmingly cool and truly unforgettable. Pics coming soon.
— Rami Malek (@ItsRamiMalek) August 31, 2017