Vanellope Meets a Group of Startled Disney Princesses in the New Trailer for ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a new trailer for Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, their upcoming animated comedy-adventure film and sequel to the 2012 Wreck-It Ralph movie. The trailer follows Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) as they venture into the internet where Vanellope runs into a group of startled Disney Princesses. Wreck-It Ralph 2 is scheduled to break the internet and smash theaters on November 21st, 2018.

Taking place six years after the events of the first film, the story will center on Ralph’s adventures in the Internet data space when a Wi-Fi router gets plugged into the arcade as he must find a replacement part to fix Sugar Rush. Along the way, Ralph and his best friend Vanellope von Schweetz encounter new customs, worlds, and characters, such as the trendy algorithm Yesss and the Disney Princess lineup.