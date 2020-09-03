A Calming Compilation of Rain Scenes in Video Games

Designer Jez Burrows has put together a supercut that he calls “It’s Rain in Games, Part I” (to be sung like “It’s Raining Men”). This wonderful compilation features thirty beautiful minutes of calming rain scenes from 30 different video games across the spectrum. Burrows suggests that headphones are worn to fully enjoy the peaceful break from shooting one another.

A supercut of video game characters taking a break from solving crime or shooting people to enjoy a meditative minute of miserable weather.

Burrows has also isolated rains scenes from individual games.

via Nerdist