The incredibly talented Lord Vinheteiro (previously) stared straight into the camera and performed a toe-tapping broken medley of the top ten Ragtime songs on an upright piano from 1915. Not only were these classic songs quite popular, but they were also all written by legendary musician Scott Joplin.

I played Saloon’s top 10 songs on my 1915 piano. This is the closest sound to an Honky-Tonk. The sound of the old west. All of them, composed by Scott Joplin!