‘Radar Love’ Played in the Distinct Style of Dire Straits

Dutch musician Laszlo Buring performed the classic Golden Earring song “Radar Love” in the distinctive style of Dire Straits. This odd mashup was so fitting; it was as if the great Mark Knopfler was singing and playing guitar for the legendary Dutch band.
I figured it was about time I do a song from a Dutch band, since it’s where I come from. And what better band to pick than the legendary ‘Golden Earring’. Spent quite some time figuring out how to make it Dire Straits-y, but after adjusting the beat and the tempo a bit I got a pretty cool thing together.