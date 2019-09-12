The Inconsistent Mythology Around a Race That Gave New York the Rights to Staten Island Over New Jersey

Upon reading a Wikipedia article that explained how New York won the rights to Staten Island over New Jersey by a boat race, a dogged CGP Grey decided to seek further evidence about said race.

He first contacted the Conference House on Staten Island to learn more. He also consulted numerous books, bibliographies, and newspapers, but never really got the confirmation he needed to verify the myth.

Grey had previously posted about the battle between the two states over the rights to the Statue of Liberty , so the animus over another harbor island didn’t seem too surprising, but nothing added up.

Grey then travelled to New York from his Los Angeles home to seek out missing information at the New York Public Library and even travelled out to Staten Island to confront the museum staff that had been ignoring his pleading emails. Unfortunately, the museum was closed that day and Grey was left with nothing but a myth. An entertaining myth, but a myth nonetheless.