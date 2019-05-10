CGP Grey Drives a Tesla Across The Loneliest Road in America From San Jose to Moab to Los Angeles

In a very rare, non-animated video, the wonderfully articulate CGP Grey (previously) narrates his unexpected road trip across “The Loneliest Road in America” on his way from San Jose, California to Moab, Utah and then back home to Los Angeles. Grey had thought about flying but was presented with the offer of a Tesla he could borrow.

Despite the fact that he hadn’t driven for years, Grey accepted immediately and made full use of all the perks of this vehicle. Within the first 30 minutes of the trip, Grey gleefully tested out car’s self-driving ability.

omg, omg, omg, omg, omg…This is the first moment in my life when I’m in a self-driving car that’s self-driving…I feel like the luckiest man alive.

Here’s a timelapse of the entire trip.