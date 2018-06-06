A Trio of Playful Raccoons Adorably Wrestle In and Out of a Bucket Swing at a Café in South Korea

A playful trio of raccoons wrestled in and around a bright yellow bucket that was hanging from the ceiling at the only raccoon café in Busan, South Korea. These procyonids had themselves quite the time taking turns trying to knock the others out of the pail, but the little one never gave up his place.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard
Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog PostsPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.