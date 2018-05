An adorably pudgy raccoon, clad in a Santa suit, sat upright on the couch with a glass bowl at his belly and using both front paws, greedily consumed the green grapes contained within. Completing the picture was a fully decorated Christmas tree at his side and Christmas Carols playing in the background

While this raccoon didn’t seem like he didn’t want to share at the time, at another time, he happily had a bit of fun with a friend.

Of course, begging for grapes was never out of the question.