An Acrobatic Raccoon Shimmies Up a Backyard Bird Feeder to Release the Seeds Inside Onto the Ground

An adorably acrobatic raccoon nimbly shimmied up the pole of a backyard bird feeder in search of the yummy seeds contained inside. Once up at the the top of the pole clever procyon employed significant back leg strength to unscrew the opening of the feeder housing, spilled its contents onto the ground and then easily feasted away. The amazed humans watching from inside ran running commentary on the actions of the raccoon.

He’s unscrewing it. He’s unscrewing it with his bottom legs..there it is …isn’t that something else? It’s just genius…and they call this a dumb animal?