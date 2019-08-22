Clever Wraps That Turn Instant Pots Into R2-D2 or BB-8

The aptly named Instant Wraps creates very cleverly designed, whimsical magnetic coverings for those who may find the stainless steel facade of their Instant Pot Pressure Cookers to be either unsightly or boring. Included among these fun designs are two of the cutest robots within the Star Wars universe, R2-D2 and BB-8.

They also have a really cool Sugar Skull wrap that comes in a variety of colors, along with other designs.

These wraps and other designs are available for purchase through the Instant Wraps Etsy store.

