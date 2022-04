Adorable HD Footage of a Hungry Quokka Eating a Leaf

Traveler Kevin Lew captured absolutely adorable HD footage of a hungry quokka thoroughly enjoying a yellow leaf at a park on Rottnest Island, which sits off the coast of Perth, Australia.

It’s a quokka eating a leaf.

The short-tailed wallaby hopped around the park a bit before catching sight of the leaf. Once the leaf was safely in hand, the little marsupial happily enjoyed the lovely snack.