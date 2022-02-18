How Tarantino Blended Fiction Into History to Tell a Cohesive Story in ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’

Kirby Ferguson of Everything Is a Remix takes a close look at the 2019 Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood noting particularly how the director blended fiction into history in order to tell a cohesive story.

The movie might seem like a fictional film that features some historical characters but it’s much more like historical fan fiction. …”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” creates a new story using existing characters and situations, many of them just happen to be real.

Ferguson explains that a lot of historical characters were present in the film but Tarantino also took a few creative liberties in creating characters that would carry the story forward without changing the end result. Other characters were based upon real-life Hollywood counterparts, making this piece of “historical fiction” true to life.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” of course features some real people like Sharon Tate, Charles Manson, and Bruce Lee. But almost all the characters were real people, many of the scenario are and this entire world is modeled on reality.