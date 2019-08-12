Quentin Tarantino Shares His Movie Making Techniques and Storytelling Inspirations In a Series of Interviews

The Studiobinder series The Director’s Chair compiled a series of interviews in which director Quentin Tarantino explains his history with film, his storytelling techniques, his personal experience, and his relationship with the actors. Tarantino also opens up about into how his the storylines of his films are inspired.

I make movies for an audience and they indulge in big set pieces that get an audience reaction. And to me, that’s a good night at the movies. I see the movie in my mind before I make the movie, I’ve watched the movie. I’ve got a genuine vision. That’s how I see it. …I was put on Earth to face the blank page and pull stuff out of me. Find whatever story or genre, I want to deal with and do just my own little version of it.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips