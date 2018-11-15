Amazing Remastered High Definition Footage of Fans Celebrating the Arrival of Queen in Budapest in 1986

In 1986, the members of Queen went to Budapest as part of the band’s final tour with the late great Freddie Mercury as lead singer. The band was given a royal welcome by awaiting fans and dignitaries as they arrived into the city by boat.

Because Hungary was part of the Eastern Bloc during the Cold War, the sight of American or British rock stars was extremely rare. In fact, Queen was the only band to perform in Hungary before the fall of the Soviet Union, so their the presence and highly attended concert was a real treat for all involved. This amazing footage was captured and remastered in high definition for the documentary Hungarian Rhapsody.