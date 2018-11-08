Queen’s Freddie Mercury Opens Up About His Love of Performing For an Audience in a Rare 1982 Interview

In 1982, the late great Freddie Mercury of Queen sat down with Entertainment Tonight for a rare one on one interview during which he spoke about his love of performing, his elaborate costumes and the balance he keeps between moving and staying still. Mercury also stated that he hoped that his humor and joy was apparent to the audience.

If I’m seen to be having fun onstage, I think it comes across. …I couldn’t get any more theatrical, I just think that’s the way I want to perform. It’s grasping a song and delivering it the way I feel is right.