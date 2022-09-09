A Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s Sense of Humor

The Guardian has put together a heartfelt compilation that pays tribute to the lighthearted sense of humor that Queen Elizabeth II was always happy to share.

Whether it was a touching scene from the 2014 Paddington Bear film, an adventurous entrance courtesy of James Bond, a lovely conversation with Sir David Attenborough while walking around the gardens, or a photograph taken with international leaders, the Queen always had the right words to make everyone smile around her.

Queen Elizabeth II was widely known for her sense of humour.

Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 96 years old. Her reign lasted for over 70 years and was the longest in British history.

The Queen ruled for longer than any other Monarch in British history, becoming a much loved and respected figure across the globe. Over 70 years, Her Majesty was a dedicated Head of the Commonwealth, linking more than two billion people worldwide.

The announcement of her death interrupted news broadcasts around the world.