Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Smiling Queen Elizabeth II Explains the Challenges of Wearing the ‘Unwieldy’ Imperial State Crown

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a lighthearted BBC interview with Alastair Bruce, a smiling Queen Elizabeth II examined the iconic Imperial State Crown worn by both her father and herself during their respective Coronations and spoke delightedly about its jewels, its weight, how to wear such a heavy item and how to read while wearing this crown.

It’s very unwieldy. …Once you put it on, it stays. I mean, it just remains still. You can’t look down to read the speech, you have to take the speech up, because if you did your neck would break and it would fall off. So there are some disadvantages to the crown, but they’re quite important things.

This interview is part of a The Coronation, a BBC documentary celebrating the 65th anniversary of the event, which aired on January 14, 2017.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy