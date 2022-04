A Clever Handmade PVC Flute That’s Also a Wind Instrument Orchestra

Musician Nicolas Bras of Musiques de Nulle Part, a skilled instrument inventor, created an amazing handmade instrument out of PVC pipes that incorporated the distinct tones of several different wind instruments. This assortment includes the sound of pan flute, tambin, and windwhistle.

Bras stated that this was an improvised instrument.

A small improvisation on this PVC multi-flute, distorted pan flute, diatonic peul-style flute and wind whistle

via The Awesomer