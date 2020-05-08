Laughing Squid

The Classic ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Song ‘Put On a Happy Face’ Updated to ‘Put a Mask on Your Face’

Benny Benack III, a talented jazz musician in New York City, very cleverly re-interpreted the classic Lee Adams/Charles Strouse song “Put On a Happy Face” from the musical Bye Bye Birdie and updated its lyrics to reflect current times with “Put a Mask on Your Face”.

Corona’s gonna clear up
Put a mask on your face
Push off that cough and cheer up
But please don’t leave your place
Don’t be a tough guy and still go outside
Ha! Do you believe the nerve?
Above all else the quarantine
Will flatten the curve…

As demonstrated, Benack takes his own advice.


