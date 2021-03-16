New Jersey School Bus Driver Explains the Purpose of the Three Black Lines on the Side of the Yellow Buses

ClawBoss, a school bus driver in western New Jersey helpfully explained the purpose of the distinct black lines that are found on the side of yellow-orange school buses in the United States. Essentially, these rails are for the safety and protection of the bus and its occupants.

Not only do these add structure to the side of the bus so if the bus gets hit it’s stronger but in the event of an accident they actually give firefighters an idea of where to cut.

ClawBoss also posted a 2-part video showing what a day in the life of a school bus driver is like.