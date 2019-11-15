A Lively Little Puppy Tries to Make Friends With a Reticent Rescued Raccoon

Cheeto, the adorable rescued raccoon who was adopted by Tito the Raccoon’s dedicated humans in June 2019, was introduced to the family’s new German shepherd puppy Luna. At first Luna proved too lively for the reticent raccoon, who was just looking to hide from the barking creature. Unfortunately for Cheeto, the resident cats were none to happy about him coming near them, so he was left to his own devices. Eventually, Luna stopped barking and Cheeto came out of his shell. Before long the two were happily tackling each other and chasing each other around the living room.

