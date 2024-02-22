Puppy’s Teeth Look Like Tiny Ducklings Marching Across His Lower Jaw

An adorable English cream golden retriever puppy named Whalen has all his ducks in a row, literally. His bottom teeth look like tiny ducklings marching across his lower jaw. This discovery made such an impression that the folks at BarkBox sent Whalen a huge array of duck-themed toys.

via Everlasting Blort

