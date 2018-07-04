A Heroic Puppy Bravely Endures a Bite by an Angry Rattlesnake That Was Meant for His Beloved Human

While taking her two dogs out for a walk on a hot Arizona day, Anthem resident Paula Godwin accidentally angered a resident rattlesnake who lashed out at her with a venomous bite. Before the snake could reach her, however, her brave little golden retriever puppy named Todd jumped in front of her and heroically took the bite for her square in the face.

So this morning was up bright and early to go on a hike on 7th street carefree . It was a beautiful morning but as we were walking down the hill I literally almost stepped on a mf rattlesnake. But my hero of a puppy Todd saved me He jumped right in front of my leg were I surely would have got bit. This is what a hero looks like.

Shortly after this happened, Godwin ensured that Todd received immediate medical attention. While the puppy’s nose was swollen and itchy for a few days, Godwin reported that Todd is recovering quite nicely.