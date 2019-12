Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

After a full day of specialized doggie kindergarten, the furry clients at Puppy Spring Daycare in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea are tucked into adorable little beds and go to sleep as if on cue to do so. Some stubbornly attempt to keep their eyes open but after a few blinks, it’s nighty-night for these comfy little puppies.

via Sad and Useless