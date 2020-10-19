The Life Story of Ernest Hemingway Told in Three and a Half Minutes by a Purple Felt Puppet

During the Melbourne Fringe Festival in 2015, a purple puppet named Randy Feltface sat at a desk on a dark stage with only a typewriter at his side and proceeded to tell the life story of Ernest Hemingway in just three and a half minutes. Feltface recounted each of Hemingway’s trials and tribulations, each of which served to cement the writer’s legacy as a tortured legend.

Feltface also verbally extolled the virtues of having a typewriter on stage during the same performance.