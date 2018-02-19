Lauri Vuohensilta of the Hydraulic Press Channel posted a new video where he punches huge holes through random objects with his hydraulic press equipped with a heavy-duty hole punch attachment. He slams holes into large books, a frying pan, knife, computer tablet, CDs, and foods.
