Puff-N-Fluff, An Inflatable Full Body Dryer for Wet Dogs

The Puff-N-Fluff Dog Dryer is a clever inflatable body bag for wet dogs with an attached hose that easily connects to a standard hair dryer. The bag simultaneously contains the distinct emitted odor and comfortably circulates warm air that makes a damp canine far more comfortable in far less time with far less drama. The bag comes in three different sizes, the largest of which sports two hoses for bigger dogs.

This handy device was invented by Marissa Streng when she was nine years old and in the third grade. Her idea was awarded a patent in 2013.

It all started from a 3rd grade school project called Invention Convention. Even though the instructions were simple, the task was far from easy. With the love for her pet pug, Mojo, Marissa Streng was determined to come up with something for her dog. Mojo disliked being wet and so did we. The damp dog smells and the wet spots on the furniture! Her goal was to find a way to dry Mojo fast and without him running away. …The nine year old envisioned her dog stepping into a tube filled with warm air and wittingly named her invention, the Puff-N-Fluff.

via Weird Universe