Puddles Pity Party Sings Powerful Cover of ‘War Pigs’

The incredibly talented performer Puddles Pity Party sat at his piano and played a somberly powerful cover of the iconic Black Sabbath song “War Pigs”. The black and white video further emphasizes the somber and prophetic nature of the lyrics, although that may not have been intentional.

We had no idea what we were doing, by doing this tune. But we did it anyway. Many thanks to James Beaton and Tim DeLaney! And thanks to Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler & Bill Ward for writing this.