Puddles Pity Party Performs a Slightly Ominous But Very Melodic Cover of ‘The Sound of Silence’



Puddles Pity Party, the golden throated singing clown, performed with the band Tongo Hiti, a rather ominous but oh so melodic cover of the classic Simon and Garfunkel hit “The Sound of Silence“, injecting in a bit of the Disturbed version of the song as well.

You guys asked for it and here it is. I invited my pals from Tongo Hiti to help me out with this one. The Sound Of Silence is a song by the American music duo Simon & Garfunkel. The song was written by Paul Simon over a period of several months in 1963 and 1964. Disturbed did it their way. We did it the way we do it. I ?? y’all.

Here’s the original version of the song along with The Disturbed cover version for further reference.