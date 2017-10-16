Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Puddles Pity Party Performs a Slightly Ominous But Very Melodic Cover of ‘The Sound of Silence’

by at on


Puddles Pity Party, the golden throated singing clown, performed with the band Tongo Hiti, a rather ominous but oh so melodic cover of the classic Simon and Garfunkel hit “The Sound of Silence“, injecting in a bit of the Disturbed version of the song as well.

You guys asked for it and here it is. I invited my pals from Tongo Hiti to help me out with this one. The Sound Of Silence is a song by the American music duo Simon & Garfunkel. The song was written by Paul Simon over a period of several months in 1963 and 1964. Disturbed did it their way. We did it the way we do it. I ?? y’all.

Here’s the original version of the song along with The Disturbed cover version for further reference.


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy