Puddles Pity Party Performs a Moving Rendition of the Classic Christmas Carol ‘Silent Night’

Puddles Pity Party, the golden-throated sad clown, performed a moving rendition of the classic serenading carol “Silent Night” in honor of the 2020 holiday season. Ahead of the vocals, Puddles quite skillfully played a faux saxophone that appeared to be made out of paper and tape. This cover was part of Puddles’ Home Alone Holiday Special .

This is a tune from our Home Alone Holiday Special on the Veeps platform. It’s still available for viewing through the month of December 2020

Puddles also performed the brief but beautiful song “Santa on the Panda”.