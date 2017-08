After a tough week on America’s Got Talent, the golden-throated Puddles Pity Party performed an operatic cover of the R.E.M. song “Losing My Religion“, taking care to enunciate each word to drive home the somber nature of the lyrics.

This week has been a wild ride. I tried and I stumbled. Sometimes it felt as if I was falling into a deep hole. I saw your hand and I grabbed it and we fell together. Then we were flying. Thank you.