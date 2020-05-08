Puddles Pity Party Performs Poignant Cover of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ Dedicated to Frontline Workers

The velvet-voiced Puddles Pity Party (previously) performed a poignantly beautiful cover of the classic Simon and Garfunkel song “Bridge Over Troubled Water” that he dedicated to the tireless frontline workers who have kept this country going. Puddles also included submitted photos of these workers.
My deepest thanks to all essential workers stationed on the front lines of this pandemic, be they doctors, dentists, nurses, medical technicians and administrators, grocery clerks, farmers, delivery people, mask makers, sanitation workers, utility crews and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Stay safe out there.