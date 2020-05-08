Puddles Pity Party Performs Poignant Cover of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ Dedicated to Frontline Workers

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The velvet-voiced Puddles Pity Party (previously) performed a poignantly beautiful cover of the classic Simon and Garfunkel song “Bridge Over Troubled Water” that he dedicated to the tireless frontline workers who have kept this country going. Puddles also included submitted photos of these workers.