Puddles Pity Party Performs a Soulful Cover of the Black Sabbath Ballad ‘Changes’

The incredibly talented towering clown Puddles Pity Party performed a soulful cover of the classic Black Sabbath ballad “Changes” using his unique vocal range to capture the pain of the lyrics in the most stirring way possible.

Oh hello. Here’s a Black Sabbath song written by Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi. Ozzy!