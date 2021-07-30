Laughing Squid

Join Ronald McDonald on a Psychedelic Trip to McDonaldland in a Trippy 1969 McDonald’s Commercial

A classic commercial for McDonald’s shows a couple of kids taking the gloved hand of Ronald McDonald and the trio then skips down a yellow brick road for a rather psychedelic trip to McDonaldland through the land of apple pie trees, thick shake volcanoes, free-range french fries, and a giggling hamburger patch. Mayor McCheese and the Big Cheese are also there to share in all the fun.

Get yourself ready for a trip to McDonald’s. Take a look a friend and grab a hold of Ronald’s hands.

via Boing Boing



