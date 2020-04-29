An Incredibly Stylish and Modern Protective Face Shield With Sunglass Lenses Integrated Into the Frame

Designer Joe Doucet (previously) has approached the need for personal protection with an incredible sense of modernity. The result is a design concept for an extremely chic protective face shield with sunglass lenses integrated into the frame. Doucet stated that he wanted “to try and create a face shield that people would actually want to wear rather than simply put up with”.

Joe Doucet has designed a shield with integrated sunglass lenses and arms that make them more practical and feel less alien and intrusive on the wearer than a typical face shield would. It is hoped that improving the basic face shield design will encourage far greater uptake of its usage and help everyone adjust to the “new normal” that awaits us.

via Dezeen